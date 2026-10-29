Golden (shoulder/foot) is listed as active Thursday against the Panthers, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Golden was contained to just one limited walkthrough (Wednesday) during Week 8 prep due to shoulder and foot injuries, but James Palmer of NFL on Prime Video reported earlier Thursday that the Packers were optimistic about the second-year wide receiver's availability. Indeed, Golden is suiting up, looking to build upon the 36-540-3 line on 69 targets that he's racked up through the first seven contests of the season.