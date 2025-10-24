Golden (hip) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game at Pittsburgh, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

An end-of-week addition to the injury report suggests Golden hurt his hip during practice. It isn't yet clear at this point if he's in serious danger of sitting out Sunday night, but the Packers might have another deep threat to help fill in if that's the case, with WR Christian Watson (knee, reserve/PUP list) listed as questionable.