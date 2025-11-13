Golden (shoulder) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Golden missed the final two practices last week due to a shoulder injury that he suffered Week 9 before being inactive for Monday's loss to the Eagles. Speaking on the matter Thursday, coach Matt LaFleur told Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site that Golden was "definitely close" to playing in that contest, and the rookie wide receiver now has followed up Wednesday's limited walkthrough with a capped session one day later. Friday's practice report will reveal Golden's odds to suit up Sunday at the Giants, along with the three other Green Bay WRs -- Christian Watson (knee/hamstring), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (foot) -- listed as limited Thursday.