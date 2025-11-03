Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that the shoulder injury Golden suffered in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Panthers isn't a long-term concern, and the rookie wideout is viewed as day-to-day rather than week-to-week, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Before exiting the game in the third quarter, Golden was on the field for 24 snaps and finished with two catches for nine yards on three targets. While he appears to have avoided a serious injury, his availability for the Packers' Week 10 matchup with the Eagles on Monday will be determined by his practice activity. The Packers will return to the field Thursday for their first session of the week.