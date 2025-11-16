Golden (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday at the Giants.

Golden thus will miss just one game due to the shoulder injury that sidelined him during a Week 10 loss to the Eagles. It should be noted that the rookie first-round pick was listed as limited on all three Week 11 practice reports, and veteran WRs Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks all entered the weekend without designations. As a result, Golden may not be available for his typical workload, which so far has ranged from 48 to 73 percent of the offensive snaps while averaging 3.7 targets per game in his seven healthy appearances this season.