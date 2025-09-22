Golden secured all four targets for 52 yards and rushed three times for nine yards in the Packers' 13-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday. He also returned two punts for eight yards.

The rookie first-round pick had struggled through his first two weeks as a pro while generating a 2-16-0 line on four targets in that span. Therefore, Sunday's performance was essentially a mini-breakout by comparison, and in addition to producing a team-high receiving yardage figure, Golden also logged multiple rush attempts for the second consecutive contest. With Jayden Reed (IR-collarbone/foot) out for an extended period, Golden should progressively carve out a larger role in coming weeks.