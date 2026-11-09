Golden brought in all 10 targets for 164 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 45-27 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Golden led the Packers in receptions and targets while finishing second in receiving yards, and the latter total was also a new career high. The second-year wideout also laid claim to the game's longest catch (49 yards), and he reeled in the first of Jordan Love's three TD passes on the day with a five-yard grab at just under the eight-minute mark of the first quarter. Golden now has four 100-yard efforts in what is already a breakout campaign, one that's seen him amass a 53-783-5 line on 92 targets heading into a Week 10 home showdown against the Vikings next Sunday.