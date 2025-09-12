Golden didn't catch either of his two targets but rushed twice for 15 yards in Thursday's 27-18 win over the Commanders. He also had one punt return for minus-2 yards.

Golden just missed bringing in a deep ball with an outstretched effort on one of his two targets. The rookie first-round pick hasn't managed to carve out a substantial role yet in a deep Packers receiving corps, though Golden could get more opportunities as soon as Week 3 against the Browns in the absence of Jayden Reed, who broke his collarbone in Thursday's win. Golden's 59 percent snap share Thursday was second behind Romeo Doubs' 74 percent among Green Bay's wide receivers and represented a slight uptick from Golden's 48 percent mark in Week 1.