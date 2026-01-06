Golden caught one of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 16-3 loss to the Vikings. He finished his rookie regular season with 29 receptions for 361 yards on 44 targets and 10 rushes for 49 yards over 14 games.

Golden saw a major increase in playing time in Week 18 with the Packers resting most of their key offensive players in the regular season finale. The rookie wideout played 100 percent of Green Bay's offensive snaps Sunday after averaging a sub-50 percent snap over his 13 prior games. After being drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the expectations surrounding Golden's ability to be an instant contributor this season were not met. However, the Texas product did flash his potential as a deep threat with the ability to stretch the field. His limited usage in a crowded receiving corps featuring the likes of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks ultimately capped his upside in his first year as a pro. Golden will continue to be extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes as the Packers visit the Bears in the first round of the wild-card playoffs on Saturday.