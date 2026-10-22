Head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that the Packers have no concern regarding Golden's (shoulder) availability for Sunday's game against the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Golden and Christian Watson (ankle) were both listed as limited participants at Wednesday's practice, but Green Bay's coach is confident that both starting wideouts will be available Sunday. Watson (538) and Golden (501) have combined for the most yards by any pair of teammates at wide receiver in the league this season.