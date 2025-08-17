Golden didn't play in Saturday's 23-19 preseason win over the Colts.

Though Golden wasn't one of the 29 Packers listed as not suiting up ahead of the game, the rookie wideout didn't log any snaps against the Colts. Golden's next chance to see game action will occur in this coming Saturday's preseason finale against the Seahawks, but it remains to be seen whether or not Green Bay plans to rest key players in the contest.