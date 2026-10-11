Golden secured six of seven targets for 123 yards in the Packers' 31-7 win over the Bears on Sunday. He also returned two punts for 27 yards.

As good as Golden's afternoon was, he was actually slightly outshined by fellow wideout Christian Watson, who had 20 more receiving yards on the same number of catches and one additional target. Nevertheless, Golden's afternoon included a new career high in receiving yards, as well as a career-high-tying reception total. The second-year speedster is already well on his way to a breakout campaign, and Golden now has at least seven targets in four of his first five games of the campaign. The 2025 first-round pick will take a 24-397-2 line on 44 targets into a favorable Week 6 home matchup against the Packers next Sunday night.