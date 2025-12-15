Golden recorded three receptions on four targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Broncos.

Golden had only two targets and one catch through three quarters, though he was forced to step up with Christian Watson (chest) sidelined early in the third quarter. Golden delivered a long 27-yard reception early in the fourth quarter to help set up a Green Bay field goal, and he managed his highest yardage total since Week 6. The severity of Watson's injury isn't clear, though Golden should have the chance to step up for a Week 16 matchup against the Bears if Watson is sidelined.