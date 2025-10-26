Packers' Matthew Golden: Expected to be available Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Golden (hip) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Golden was added to the Packers' injury report Friday after being a limited participant in the team's final practice of the week. While the wideout is trending toward active status, fantasy managers will still want to confirm that Golden is available once Green Bay's inactive list is posted 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Meanwhile, Rapoport relays that wideout Christian Watson (knee), who was activated from the PUP list Saturday, is also on track to play Sunday.
More News
-
Packers' Matthew Golden: Added to report, deemed questionable•
-
Packers' Matthew Golden: Four grabs in Arizona•
-
Packers' Matthew Golden: Tops 100 yards from scrimmage•
-
Packers' Matthew Golden: Another step forward•
-
Packers' Matthew Golden: Best game as pro yet•
-
Packers' Matthew Golden: Catchless in Week 2 win•