Golden (hip) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Golden was added to the Packers' injury report Friday after being a limited participant in the team's final practice of the week. While the wideout is trending toward active status, fantasy managers will still want to confirm that Golden is available once Green Bay's inactive list is posted 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Meanwhile, Rapoport relays that wideout Christian Watson (knee), who was activated from the PUP list Saturday, is also on track to play Sunday.