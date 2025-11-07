Golden (shoulder) didn't practice Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Golden wasn't able to return to the Packers' Week 9 loss to the Panthers due to a shoulder injury, and while he was limited at Thursday's session, his lack of activity one day later is a concerning development ahead of Monday's contest against the Eagles. Saturday's practice report will reveal the game-day designations for all of the Packers' banged-up wide receivers, the others being Christian Watson (knee, LP this week), Dontayvion Wicks (calf, also LP), Malik Heath (hip, added as LP on Friday) and Savion Williams (foot, LP on Friday after DNP on Thursday).