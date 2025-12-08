Golden (wrist) failed to bring in his only target in Sunday's 28-21 win over Chicago.

Golden fell out of favor after returning from a two-game layoff due to a wrist injury. The first-round rookie watched six teammates finish with higher target counts in the win. This was the concern regarding Golden's usage now that Green Bay's receiver room is back at full strength. Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder) was activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's contest and was far more involved than Golden, making the former the more desirable Packers' returning receiver to go after on the wire ahead of next Sunday's tilt against Denver.