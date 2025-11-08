Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Saturday that Golden is considered "day-to-day" due to a shoulder injury, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

"It's one of these deals where [Golden] is fighting to play. We'll see how he's feeling today whether he goes out and practices," LaFleur relayed Saturday. Golden sustained a shoulder injury during the Packers' Week 9 loss to the Panthers, which limited his practice participation Thursday before he sat out of Friday's session. The Packers are dealing with several injuries at wide receiver, so Saturday's practice report will indicate the game-day designations for Golden, Christian Watson (knee), Dontayvion Wicks (calf), Savion Williams (foot) and Malik Heath (hip).