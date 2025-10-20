Golden caught all four of his targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Cardinals.

The Packers' offense didn't really wake up until the second half, and Golden wasn't able to do as much with his limited volume as he had in Week 6 against the Bengals. The rookie wideout has yet to see more than six targets in a game in the pros, and he's still looking for his first TD in the NFL. Golden will take a modest 18-249-0 line on 23 targets through six contests into a Week 8 meeting with the Steelers.