Golden brought in seven of 13 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 27-19 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

The second-year speedster finished second in receptions and receiving yards for the Packers on the night while leading the way in targets with a season-high-tying figure. Golden struck for his fourth touchdown of the season as well on a 24-yard scoring grab just after the two-minute warning in the first half, and the 2025 first-round pick now has at least six catches in four consecutive contests. Golden should remain busy in a Week 9 road showdown against the Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 8 where New England shutdown cornerback Christian Gonzalez could spend the majority of his time on Christian Watson.