Golden caught a deep sideline pass with the first-team offense Monday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

It's a good sign he's getting some snaps with the starters in his first week of training camp, although Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com notes that Golden's impressive catch was followed by a mistimed jump that contributed to an interception. The rookie brings 4.29 speed to a WR room that otherwise has Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks as the top candidates for playing time, with Christian Watson (ACL) potentially joining the mix later in the season.