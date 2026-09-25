Golden brought in five of 12 targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 35-14 loss to the Falcons on Thursday.

Golden set the pace for the Packers in both receiving yards and targets with totals that also qualified as or tied new single-game career highs. The second-year wideout has hit the ground running this season, quickly generating a 15-253-1 line on 30 targets while showing clearly improved chemistry with Jordan Love. The speedster also added his first touchdown catch of the campaign on an impressive 15-yard grab in the fourth quarter where Golden had to reach behind him to reel in the ball, and he'll remain a coveted option in all fantasy formats in a Week 4 road matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 4.