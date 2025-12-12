Golden (wrist) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Denver, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Since he injured his shoulder Week 9 against the Panthers and then picked up a wrist issue after Week 11 action, Golden has missed three contests (Weeks 10, 12 and 13) and logged 23 combined offensive snaps and four targets in his two appearances. He finally was a full participant Friday for the first time since prior to Week 9, so he presumably will be able to take on whatever workload Sunday's game plan allows for. However, all of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed (shoulder), Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) and Bo Melton also will be available this weekend, meaning he could be reduced to certain sub-packages.