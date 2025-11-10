Golden (shoulder) is listed as inactive Monday against the Eagles, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Golden opened up Week 10 prep as limited last Thursday but followed it up with back-to-back absences from practice, leaving him questionable for Monday's contest. With Golden's status now confirmed, the Packers will be rolling with Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks (calf), Malik Heath and Savion Williams (foot) at wide receiver. Golden's next chance for game action is this coming Sunday at the Giants.