Packers' Matthew Golden: Inactive Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Golden (shoulder/wrist) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Vikings, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
The Packers cleared three injured wide receivers Friday -- Christian Watson (knee), Romeo Doubs (wrist) and Bo Melton (shoulder) -- and two more Sunday morning in Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (foot). Meanwhile, Golden won't suit up Week 12, which will mark the second time in the last three games he'll sit out as he tends to a lingering shoulder injury and a new wrist issue. His next chance to play is Thursday at Detroit.
