Golden (wrist) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Lions.

After being listed as limited on Green Bay's Week 13 injury report Monday through Wednesday, Golden - who was also inactive this past Sunday against the Vikings -- approached Thursday's contest listed as questionable. In his continued absence, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are line line to lead the Packers' WR corps versus Detroit, with Malik Heath, Bo Melton and Will Sheppard available to mix in. Golden's next chance to see game action will arrive Dec. 7 against the Bears.