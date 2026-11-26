Golden secured one of five targets for 39 yards in the Packers' 26-13 loss to the Rams on Wednesday night.

Golden saw Christian Watson exit for good late in the first half due to a possible concussion, but the former still couldn't capitalize on a night when Jordan Love threw for a modest 198 yards and threw two interceptions. Golden's yardage total tied for his second lowest of the season, while Wednesday marked his first game without multiple receptions. Golden will look to bounce back in a Week 13 road matchup against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 6.