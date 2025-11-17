Golden caught just one of three targets for 24 yards in the Packers' 27-20 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Golden's three targets were third on the team behind Romeo Doubs (eight) and Christian Watson (five), but the first-round rookie wideout continues to provide little production in the box score. Through nine games, Golden has just 24 catches for 286 yards and zero touchdowns on 32 targets. He's done nothing to warrant fantasy starter treatment ahead of next Sunday's difficult on-paper matchup with the Vikings.