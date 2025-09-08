Packers' Matthew Golden: Just two catches in debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Golden caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Lions.
Golden had a quiet NFL debut as Jordan Love threw for only 188 yards. That total included a pair of touchdown passes, which went to Tucker Kraft and Jayden Reed. With Kraft, Reed and Romeo Doubs -- who led the Packers with 68 receiving yards Sunday -- all featured prominently in the passing game for a run-first Green Bay offense, Golden will have to battle for touches, especially early in the 2025 first-round pick's rookie season. Golden will look to pick up the pace Thursday against the Commanders.
More News
-
Packers' Matthew Golden: Makes long catch•
-
Packers' Matthew Golden: Doesn't play Saturday•
-
Packers' Matthew Golden: Suiting up Saturday•
-
Packers' Matthew Golden: One catch in pro debut•
-
Packers' Matthew Golden: Getting some work with starters•
-
Packers' Matthew Golden: Packers add burner wideout in first•