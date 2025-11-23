Golden (shoulder/wrist) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings but isn't expected to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

While managing a pair of injuries, Golden was listed as a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday before he was one of three Packers receivers to take a questionable tag into the weekend. Confirmation on Golden's status won't arrive until the Packers post their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but the rookie first-round pick looks like he'll wind up being sidelined for the second time in the past three games. When healthy, Golden has occasionally flashed some big-play ability, but with no more than six targets in any of his nine appearances on the season, he hasn't been drawing enough volume to make much of a fantasy impact.