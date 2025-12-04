Golden (wrist) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Golden is one of three Packers wide receivers that have been limited so far this week, with Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) and Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder) being the others, while Savion Williams (foot) has been a non-participant. Golden has missed three of the last four games due to shoulder and wrist injuries, but Friday's practice report may provide insight into his odds to return to action Sunday against the Bears.