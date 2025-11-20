Golden (shoulder/wrist) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Golden now has strung together two capped sessions this week, meaning Friday's practice likely will determine if he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Vikings. Aside from Golden, Christian Watson (knee), Romeo Doubs (wrist), Dontayvion Wicks (calf), Savion Williams (foot) and Bo Melton (shoulder) also were limited Thursday, so it remains to be seen who among them is actually able to suit up Week 12.