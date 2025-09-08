Golden was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate due to an ankle injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers' Week 1 injury report also featured three wide receivers, but Week 2's initial version has Golden swapping in for fellow rookie Savion Williams, while Jayden Reed (foot, DNP) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf, LP) remain listed. On a positive note, Golden would have had a cap on his reps if the team had practiced Monday, and he'll have a pair of opportunities to get some more on-field work ahead of Thursday's game against the Commanders. Golden started in his pro debut Sunday versus the Lions and recorded two catches (on two targets) for 16 yards and one punt return for 11 yards while playing 48 percent (23 of 48) of the offensive snaps.