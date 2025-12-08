Golden was limited by a wrist injury in Sunday's 28-21 victory over the Bears, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Golden played only five snaps in Week 14 after missing a pair of contests with a wrist issue, and although his snap count may have taken a hit regardless with Jayden Reed returning, the lack of playing time was at least partly due to his injury. Golden could be more involved in Week 15 if he is able to shed his injury tag by Friday, but even still, his role will likely remain limited with all of Reed, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs healthy and ahead of him on the depth chart.