Golden (wrist) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Golden returned from a two-game absence to play just 10 percent of snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-21 win over the Bears. Reporters have suggested that Golden and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) might have played more if they'd been healthy, but it also seems like Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed are the top three on the depth chart.