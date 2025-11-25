Packers' Matthew Golden: Limited in walk-through session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Golden (wrist) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.
After sitting out the Packers' Week 12 win over the Vikings with the wrist issue, Golden has been estimated as a limited participant on the team's first two Week 13 practice reports. Green Bay faces a quick turnaround this week with a Thursday game against the Lions, which may work against Golden in his efforts to return to action.
