Golden (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough.

Golden has missed one game due to the shoulder injury that he sustained during a Week 9 loss to the Panthers. Coach Matt LaFleur told Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site on Wednesday that the team will "try to integrate him back into practice and see where he's at." A capped session to start Week 11 prep is a step in the right direction, but Golden likely will need to string together multiple practices in a row in order to gain clearance for game action Sunday at the Giants. Fellow WR Romeo Doubs (chest) was listed as full Wednesday, while Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (foot) also were limited.