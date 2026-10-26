Golden (shoulder/foot) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports

After being limited last week due to a shoulder injury, Golden was able to suit up Sunday at Detroit, logging an 85 percent snap share and corralling six of 12 targets for 39 yards. As Week 8 prep kicks off, he's also tending to a foot issue. Golden will have two more chances to be listed as something other than DNP this week before the Packers potentially tag him with a designation for Thursday's game against the Panthers.