Packers' Matthew Golden: Listed as limited participant
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Golden (wrist) is listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Golden sat out Week 12 versus the Vikings while managing a pair of injuries, but the rookie first-round pick now at least appears to have put his shoulder issue behind him. He'll have two more opportunities to upgrade his activity level as Green Bay prepares to travel to Detroit for a key divisional showdown on Thanksgiving Day. Across nine regular-season appearances to date, Golden has only exceeded 50 receiving yards on three occasions, and he's still looking to score his first receiving touchdown.
