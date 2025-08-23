Golden made one catch on two targets for 39 yards in Saturday's 20-7 preseason win over the Seahawks.

Golden played on the first two offensive possessions along with many of Green Bay's top skill-position players, such as Josh Jacobs, Romeo Doubs and Tucker Kraft. He made a long contested catch down the right sideline on a throw from Malik Willis, showcasing his playmaking ability that will be a welcomed addition to the Packers' receiving corps. Golden looks locked into an immediate role as a starting outside receiver heading into a Week 1 matchup against the Lions.