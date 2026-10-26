Golden gathered in six of 12 targets for 39 yards during Sunday's 20-17 defeat in Detroit.

Golden has been targeted at least 12 times by QB Jordan Love in four of seven appearances this season, resulting in three 100-yard efforts to date. Drops and near misses between the two continue to be a feature in the Packers offense, though, as Golden has recorded a catch rate of 50 percent or better four times, with his mark in 2026 sitting at only 52.2 percent. Golden and Green Bay next have a Thursday night matchup with the Panthers on the docket in Week 8.