Golden rushed twice for four yards and didn't catch his lone target during Saturday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Bears.

Golden has now received just one target in two of the Packers' last three games. He played 22 offensive snaps during Saturday's loss, trailing Jayden Reed (45), Christian Watson (43), Romeo Doubs (43) and Dontayvion Wicks (30). Golden, a 2025 first-round pick from Texas, has had an underwhelming start to his NFL career, catching 27 of 38 targets for 341 yards and rushing 10 times for 49 yards across 12 contests. He likely won't carry much fantasy value in the Week 17 matchup against the Ravens, especially with the uncertainty surround Green Bay's quarterback situation, with both Jordan Love (concussion) and Malik Willis (shoulder) dealing with injuries.