Golden was limited to three catches for four yards on three targets in Sunday's 35-25 win over the Steelers.

Green Bay activated another downfield threat in Christian Watson (knee) from the PUP list for his 2025 debut, but the absence of Dontayvion Wicks (calf) may have been a factor in both Watson and Golden seeing ample playing time in top-three roles at receiver. In Golden's case, he played 42 of Green Bay's 64 offensive snaps (66 percent), running a route on 28 of the 29 passing downs in which he was on the field. However, after delivering five receptions of 20-plus yards from Weeks 3 through 6, Golden was unable to provide a splash play for the second game in a row, with his average depth of target on the night settling at a season-low 1.3 yards. Better days should be ahead for the rookie first-round pick, but because Golden hasn't commanded heavy target volume in any game this season, he possesses a low floor that will make it difficult to include him in weekly fantasy lineups with much confidence.