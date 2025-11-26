Golden (wrist) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lions, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Golden logged another limited practice session Wednesday. The rookie first-round pick had practiced in a limited capacity prior to being ruled out for Week 12 against the Vikings, a game which he was also listed as questionable for, so it's possible his status for Thanksgiving Day will come down to the wire. Green Bay will make Golden's availability, or lack thereof, official no later than 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.