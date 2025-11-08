Golden (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Eagles, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Of the five Green Bay wide receivers on the Week 10 injury report, three of them are questionable, with Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (foot) joining Golden, while Christian Watson (knee) and Malik Heath (hip) have no designations. At the very least, Romeo Doubs, Watson and Heath are slated to be available Monday, but Golden, who managed just one limited session (Thursday) this week, is "day-to-day," as coach Matt LaFleur told Hodkiewicz earlier Saturday. Golden's status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.