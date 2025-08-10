Golden brought in his only target for seven yards during the Packers' 30-10 preseason loss to the Jets on Saturday night.

The speedy rookie was on the receiving end of Jordan Love's only completion of the night, a seven-yard throw on the Packers' second possession. Golden also drew another target that resulted in a defensive pass interference call against Sauce Gardner. Golden has been getting work with the first-team offense since the early practices of training camp, and his slotting in Saturday's game provides further confirmation he's poised for a meaningful role right out of the gate of his NFL career. Golden and the rest of Green Bay's key offensive players may well see more extended action during next Saturday afternoon's preseason road clash against the Colts.