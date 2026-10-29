The Packers expect Golden (shoulder/foot), who is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Panthers, to suit up, James Palmer of NFL on Prime Video reports.

Golden was given a questionable tag after being listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough following practice absences Monday and Tuesday. If the 2025 first-round pick gets the green light when game statuses are confirmed approximately 90 minutes prior to Thursday night's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, Golden would likely occupy his customary starting role across from Christian Watson.