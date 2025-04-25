The Packers selected Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 23rd overall.

Although Golden probably isn't a prototypical WR1 at just 5-foot-11, 191 pounds, he presents a rare speed element that the Packers lack in the meantime. Golden's 4.29 speed was one of the headlining stories at the combine, and with wheels like that defenses have new reason to reconsider placing the safeties too close to the line of scrimmage. Jayden Reed (4.45-second 40) was the fastest remaining base package wideout for the Packers with Christian Watson (ACL) out indefinitely, so Golden is a good bet to jump into the starting lineup at the expense of either one or both of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. Golden was an excellent kick returner at Houston and Texas and could be the same for the Packers, but it would be a disappointment if Golden can't push for at least the WR2 role in Green Bay by the end of his rookie season.