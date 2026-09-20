Golden caught four of six targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Jets.

In addition to leading the team in receiving yards, Golden drew a pivotal 38-yard pass interference penalty to get the Packers out of a first-and-25 hole on a drive that culminated in a Christian Watson touchdown catch to cut the deficit to three points in the fourth quarter. Golden has been out-targeted 19-18 by Watson through two games, and both wide receivers figure to maintain prominent roles in Thursday's Week 3 home game against the Eagles. Fellow Packers wideout Jayden Reed (neck) looks unlikely to suit up for that game after being carted off the field on the opening drive Sunday.

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