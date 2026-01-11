Golden brought in four of five targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 31-27 wild-card loss to the Bears on Saturday.

The speedy rookie put together an inconsistent debut campaign, but he was a key part of the Packers' success in his first career postseason game. Golden finished tied for second in catches and as the runner-up in receiving yards as well for Green Bay on the night, and he flashed with a 36-yard reception and a 23-yard touchdown grab that came with under seven minutes remaining in the contest. Golden finished the 2025 regular season with a 29-361-0 line on 44 targets, a 10-49-0 tally on the ground and 28 punt-return yards across 14 games. Considering Romeo Doubs is a candidate to leave via unrestricted free agency this offseason, Golden should be primed for a busy and more productive second season.