Golden (shoulder/wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers' Week 12 injury report was jam-packed with wide receivers, with Christian Watson (knee), Romeo Doubs (wrist) and Bo Melton (shoulder) avoiding designations ahead of the weekend. Meanwhile, Golden, Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (foot) are listed as questionable, and Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder, IR) was ruled out. Golden's status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but even if he's available, the rookie first-round pick has managed to surpass 50 receiving yards three times and hasn't scored a touchdown in nine appearances as a pro.